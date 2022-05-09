Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.27 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

