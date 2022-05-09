Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $13.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.70.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $241.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.64 and a 200-day moving average of $328.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $230.62 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

