Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ducommun Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE DCO opened at $50.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $600.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $58.65.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $791,462. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.