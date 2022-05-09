Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

