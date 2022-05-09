Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kadant Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE KAI opened at $185.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average is $210.40. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kadant by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kadant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

