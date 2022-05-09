Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parker-Hannifin Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

PH opened at $271.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $260.23 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $10,629,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

