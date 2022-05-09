Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion.
Shares of PKI opened at C$35.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.78. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.73.
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
