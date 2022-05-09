Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Internet AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Internet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Internet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Internet from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.62. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

