Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 9th (ADXS, AHPI, AIRC, ANGPY, APLD, BRBR, CRM, GALT, GLYC, HNSDF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). CICC Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH). They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM). Barrington Research issued a sell rating and a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW). They issued a buy rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

