Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 9th (ADXS, AHPI, AIRC, ANGPY, APLD, BRBR, CRM, GALT, GLYC, HNSDF)

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 9th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). CICC Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH). They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM). Barrington Research issued a sell rating and a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW). They issued a buy rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

