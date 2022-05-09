Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.86. 25,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

