Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

