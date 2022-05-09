Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.95. 7,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,264. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.