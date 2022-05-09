Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

ETD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $2,088,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $407,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

