European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$28.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a positive change from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

