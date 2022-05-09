Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Evergy has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,196 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 612,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 222,951 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

