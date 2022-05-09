Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $45.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

EVH stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 2.07. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $674,046. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

