Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

AQUA traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. 2,175,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,464,000 after buying an additional 1,227,582 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,068,000 after buying an additional 275,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,756,000 after buying an additional 105,071 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,739,000 after buying an additional 87,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after buying an additional 463,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

