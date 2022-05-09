Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.