Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

