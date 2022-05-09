Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. 84,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.