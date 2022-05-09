ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Sells $345,250.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EXLS traded down $5.70 on Monday, hitting $131.66. 246,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,931. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

