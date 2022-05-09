Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $91.69 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

