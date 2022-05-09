F45 Training (FXLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect F45 Training to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. F45 Training has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, analysts expect F45 Training to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. F45 Training has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FXLV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in F45 Training by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in F45 Training by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

