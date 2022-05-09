Fabio Sandri Sells 171,000 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

