Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

FPI opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.79 million, a P/E ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

