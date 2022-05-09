Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fastly in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

