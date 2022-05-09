Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FATH opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

