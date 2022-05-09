Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-$6.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.84. 11,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,998. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $109.89 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

