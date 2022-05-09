Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £125.57 ($156.86).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($183.64) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($162.40) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from £132.60 ($165.65) to GBX 9,960 ($124.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($187.38) to £140 ($174.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

FERG stock opened at GBX 9,332 ($116.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of £113.67. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,056 ($113.13) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($170.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

