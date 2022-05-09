Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £125.57 ($156.86).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($183.64) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($162.40) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from £132.60 ($165.65) to GBX 9,960 ($124.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($187.38) to £140 ($174.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
FERG stock opened at GBX 9,332 ($116.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of £113.67. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,056 ($113.13) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($170.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37.
About Ferguson (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Featured Articles
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.