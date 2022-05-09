Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $197.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.