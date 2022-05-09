Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.20.

Shares of RACE traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 597,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ferrari by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

