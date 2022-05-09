FG Financial Group (FGF) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FG Financial Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FG Financial Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 740 3181 2761 163 2.34

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.40%. Given FG Financial Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 1.72% 4.70% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.56 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion 70.29

FG Financial Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FG Financial Group rivals beat FG Financial Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

