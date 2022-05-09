Fidelity Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FDLB opened at $95.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.