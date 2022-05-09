Fidelity Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDLB opened at $95.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

