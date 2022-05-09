Financial Analysis: Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) vs. Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Oxbridge Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $161.23 million 0.34 -$7.38 million ($0.71) -7.17 Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 2.73 $8.56 million $1.49 3.24

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingstone Companies and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -4.58% -18.18% -4.76% Oxbridge Re 83.77% 70.89% 64.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats Kingstone Companies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

