Financial Contrast: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) vs. Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Elio Motors has a beta of 14.13, meaning that its stock price is 1,313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 5.39, meaning that its stock price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Elio Motors and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A XPeng 0 0 11 0 3.00

XPeng has a consensus price target of $49.22, indicating a potential upside of 120.93%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A XPeng -23.12% -12.83% -8.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elio Motors and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPeng $3.29 billion 5.43 -$753.78 million ($0.91) -24.48

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

About Elio Motors (Get Rating)

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

