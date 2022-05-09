Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

FINGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Finning International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.