First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert T. Newcomb Acquires 750 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $643.10. 2,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $610.67 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.37. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

