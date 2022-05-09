First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ: FIBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

4/7/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.73 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $46,266,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

