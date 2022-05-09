First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

