Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to post $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.18 billion and the lowest is $3.97 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Fiserv stock opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

