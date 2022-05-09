FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,962. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $290.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.55.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.13%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after acquiring an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

