FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.71.
Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.11. 15,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.60 and its 200 day moving average is $237.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $290.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
