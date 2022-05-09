FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $805.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.36 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.45-$15.75 EPS.

NYSE FLT traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.64. 17,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $290.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average of $237.55.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

