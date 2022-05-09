Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.24 EPS.

FLEX stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $16.30. 5,599,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.