Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.70 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.08 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 5,599,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after buying an additional 373,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Flex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Flex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Flex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Flex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 541,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

