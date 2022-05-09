Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.62.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.58. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.