Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FND. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.62.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $75.18 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

