Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

FND traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $73.28. 17,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.62.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

