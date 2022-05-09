Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

FND traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $73.28. 17,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.62.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

