Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
