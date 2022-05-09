Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.